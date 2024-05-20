How to Check Your Home for Bedbugs

Nothing can spoil a vacation's sweet afterglow more than discovering that some unwelcome hitchhikers have accompanied you home.

Bedbugs — tiny, reddish-brown insects that feed on blood — are notorious luggage stowaways that can quickly infest your home and drive you crazy.

"Understanding what to be on the lookout for when checking for bedbugs is key," said Chicago dermatologist Dr. Danilo Del Campo. "If you're able to catch the infestation early enough you can avoid bringing a problem home, which can save a lot of frustration. However, these insects are tiny and that's not always possible."

He offered these tips to keep the pests at bay on the road and back at home.