How to Start Running to Stay Fit

Running is a fantastic workout. It burns fat, improves heart function and strengthens bones.

Yet, that first step out the door in a new pair of running shoes might seem intimidating. It can also cause injury if you’re not properly prepared.

That’s why it’s helpful to know the basics about beginning this more intense exercise routine.

“Too many people get injured running because they throw their sneakers on, walk to the end of the block and start running. The body must be primed and readied for exercise,” said Dr. Russell Camhi, who works in primary sports medicine at Northwell Health Orthopaedic Institute at East Meadow, in New York.