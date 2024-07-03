Motion Sickness in Children: What It Is, Causes, Treatments & Prevention

Motion sickness is a reaction in the body and brain that can be triggered by any type of motion, though it is most commonly caused by riding in a car or boat or by rides at a playground or amusement park. The reaction may trigger a combination of:

Nausea

Sweating

Overheating

Increased heart rate

Emotional distress

Vomiting

This constellation of symptoms can be extremely unpleasant and distressing to an affected child.