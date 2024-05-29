Pickleball Is All the Rage, Here's Tips on Preventing Injuries

Pickleball has become wildly popular, but that may be fueling a rise in pickleball-related injuries.

“It’s quickly becoming a sport of choice for adults over the age of 50,” said Dr. Brian Cole, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Pickleball is like a hybrid of ping-pong and tennis, and attracts many beginners. In his practice, Cole often sees strains and sprains, mostly in the legs and ankles. Rotator cuff injuries are also common. Sometimes he sees more serious injuries, including fractures and concussions.

Here, Cole offers some pointers on avoiding injury.