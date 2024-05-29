Pickleball Is All the Rage, Here's Tips on Preventing Injuries

Pickleball has become wildly popular, but that may be fueling a rise in pickleball-related injuries.
“It’s quickly becoming a sport of choice for adults over the age of 50,” said Dr. Brian Cole, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
Pickleball is like a hybrid of ping-pong and tennis, and attracts many beginners. In his practice, Cole often sees strains and sprains, mostly in the legs and ankles. Rotator cuff injuries are also common. Sometimes he sees more serious injuries, including fractures and concussions.
Here, Cole offers some pointers on avoiding injury.
A good first step to avoid injury is to first get an assessment of your health from your primary care physician and possibly also a physical therapist. You may not be as prepared to jump into play as you think if you haven’t been very active in a while.
Importantly, many seniors have underlying conditions they don’t know about.
Cole recommends starting with a 10-minute warmup that should begin with some jogging or jumping jacks. You’ll get your heart rate up and blood flowing to your muscles.
After that, do some arm circles and shoulder rotations. Hold your arms straight out from your sides and rotate them in small circles, then gradually make bigger circles before rotating in the opposite direction. Put your arms in front of you and rotate your shoulders forward and back.
Finish with some leg swings. Stand next to a wall for support, then swing one leg back and forth, then side to side. Repeat those steps with your other leg.
To build coordination, Cole recommends running a few drills that should only take about 15 minutes. First is the side-to-side shuffle. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, then quickly move side to side.
For the cross-step drill, put your feet shoulder-width apart. Cross one leg in front of the other diagonally. Then quickly move your back leg out from behind the front leg to return to the position you started in. Keep moving side-to-side, crossing and uncrossing your legs in this way.
“Lightweight paddles offer less strain and fatigue in your arms as they weigh 7.5 ounces and less,” Cole said.
You may need different shoes for outdoor and indoor play.
“Shoes for outdoor games should be durable enough for the surface of the court. They typically have a modified herringbone pattern that optimizes the combination of give and grip. Indoor shoes have softer, thinner, lighter outsoles, so they’re best for hardwood surfaces,” Cole said.
Source: Rush University Medical Center, news release, Oct. 11, 2023
