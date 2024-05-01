Resolved to Get Fit This Year? An Experts Offers Tips

Is that New Year’s resolution to improve your fitness already looking less likely?

It can be tough to know where to start, said Benedikte Western, a research fellow at the University of Agder in Norway.

“It takes time to develop new habits, but if you’re motivated, it is certainly not impossible,” Western said in a university news release.

“As time goes on, your new lifestyle will become more ingrained as a habit and a natural part of your everyday life,” Western added. “You’ll discover strategies that work for you and gain experience in overcoming obstacles.”

She offers a set of recommendations to help folks turn intention into action.