Massive Listeria Recall: Nearly 12 Million Pounds of Meat and Poultry Affected

THURSDAY, Oct. 17, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. health officials have announced an expanded national recall involving nearly 12 million pounds of meat and poultry products that may be contaminated with listeria.

Importantly, the updated recall noted that some of the affected items were distributed to schools, although a distribution list for schools is not currently available.

The original recall, for nearly 10 million pounds of meat and poultry products, was first issued on Oct. 9 by Oregon-based meat processor BrucePac. All of the meat included in the recall was processed at the company's Durant, Okla. plant.

Some of the newly recalled products include prepared salads, burritos and other foods sold at stores including Costco, Trader Joe’s, Target, Walmart and Kroger, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the recall, officials said, and a spokesperson for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the Associated Press that the agency has not launched an outbreak investigation.

The updated recall includes foods produced between May 31 and Oct. 8. The USDA has posted a 342-page list of the hundreds of potentially affected foods.

What prompted the recall in the first place?

"The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine product testing of finished product containing [ready-to-eat] poultry products produced by BrucePac and confirmed those products positive for Listeria monocytogenes," a FSIS statement said. "Subsequent FSIS investigation identified BrucePac RTE chicken as the source."

The latest recall follows on headlines generated this year by a massive recall of Boar's Head deli meats, most notably liverwurst, that were found to be contaminated with listeria.

As of Sept. 26, 10 deaths and 59 hospitalizations had been linked to contaminated Boar's Head products.

Listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, the third-leading cause of death from food-borne illness in the United States. Symptoms typically include a fever, muscle aches and fatigue. Infection may also cause a headache, a stiff neck, confusion or seizures. Pregnant women may experience pregnancy loss or premature birth.

"Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older or with weakened immune systems," the CDC said in a news release. "[The] CDC always recommends people at higher risk for listeriosis avoid eating meats sliced at the deli or heat them to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating."

More information

Find out more about listeria at the Mayo Clinic.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Agriculture, news release, Oct. 15, 2024; Associated Press