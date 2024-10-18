Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic, Wegovy May Help Fight Alcoholism and Opioid Addiction

FRIDAY, Oct. 18, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A new study reveals that glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1), which include weight loss and diabetes meds Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro or Zepbound, may help users overcome alcoholism and opioid addiction.

Researchers reported that those taking these medications experienced a 50% lower rate of intoxication compared to individuals with addiction disorders who were not on the drugs. The findings were published on October 17 in the journal Addiction.

GLP-1 patients also have a 40% lower rate of opioid overdose, results show.

GLP-1 drugs “exhibited a strong protective association with alcohol intoxication among those with alcohol use disorder,” concluded the research team led by Fares Qeadan, an associate professor of biostatistics at Loyola University in Chicago.

“Related prescriptions additionally displayed a strong protective association with opioid overdose among individuals with opioid use disorder,” the researchers added in a journal news release.

GLP-1 drugs promote weight loss by mimicking a hormone produced in response to eating. Taking the drug helps stabilize blood sugar levels, decrease feelings of hunger and slow digestion, researchers noted.

The brain region targeted by GLP-1 “overlaps with the same processes that are responsible for the development and maintenance of addictive behaviors such as chronic substance use,” the researchers said.

For this study, researchers analyzed data on more than 500,000 people with a history of opioid addiction and 817,000 with a history of alcoholism. The data, drawn from 136 U.S. health systems, spanned January 2014 to September 2022.

Researchers tracked these folks’ use of GLP-1 drugs, as well as any bouts of intoxication or overdose they experienced.

“This study may introduce a promising new treatment for substance use disorders,” researchers said.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on GLP-1 drugs.

SOURCE: Society for the Study of Addiction, news release, Oct. 17, 2024