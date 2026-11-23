Key TakeawaysIce baths are popular as a means of post-workout recoveryA new review shows they do help ease muscle damage and soreness, and speed recovery timeIce baths might not help bodybuilders, though, as their cooling effect on muscles might impede muscle growth.MONDAY, Nov. 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Plunging into ice-cold water is a hot fitness trend right now, but a new review finds athletes need to balance an ice bath's benefits against its downsides.“Cold-water immersion is not a one-size-fits-all recovery tool" after strenuous exercise, said lead author Erfan Berjisian. He's a graduate student in exercise and sport science at Edith Cowan University in Australia.The benefits of post-workout ice baths "depend heavily on the athlete’s goals, the type of exercise completed, and when the next performance session is scheduled," he explained in a university news release.His analysis tracked data from 161 studies that included more than 3,200 people. The review was published recently in Sports Medicine - Open.If you're looking for immediate relief from muscle soreness, ice baths may be for you, the data showed. Users found relief lasting up to four days after exercise, and markers of muscle damage were lowered after ice baths for one to three days. An ice bath might also help athletes get back into the game sooner.“Cold-water immersion appears especially useful when recovery time is limited, such as during tournaments, congested competition schedules or repeated high-intensity training sessions,” Berjisian said.However, ice baths might have a performance downside, too, since they temporarily "cool" muscles.“If athletes need to perform high-speed or explosive movements soon after cooling, cold-water immersion may be counterproductive unless sufficient re-warming occurs,” review co-author Kristina Kendall said in the news release. She's a senior lecturer at the university.The review also found that bodybuilders shouldn't view ice baths as a way to bulk up or boost their muscle strength.Ice baths may actually lessen some of the body's muscle-building responses to training, the data showed. Bodybuilders who routinely took a cold plunge showed smaller improvements in muscle size, strength and power, compared to those who avoided ice baths. Endurance athletes weren't as negatively affected, however: After ice baths, these athletes suffered no reductions in aerobic fitness or their ability to meet endurance goals, the review found.What's the ideal cold bath? The study found that immersing yourself in cold water between 50 and 59 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes may work best to maximize recovery and ease muscle damage.More informationThere's more on helping your body recover from a workout at the Cleveland Clinic.SOURCE: Edith Cowan University, news release, Nov. 17, 2026.What This Means For YouIce baths can help ease post-exercise soreness, but longer-term effects vary based on what type of athlete you are..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter