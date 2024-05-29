Menopause And Exercise: Experts Share What Works

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Hot flashes and night sweats tend to dominate conversations about menopause, but some of the most important changes are harder to see — muscle slowly gives way to fat, bones lose density and the body needs fewer calories to get through the day.

Regular exercise is one of the best ways to manage those changes, experts say.

As estrogen drops during perimenopause (the years leading up to menopause) and menopause, metabolism slows and the body burns fewer calories at rest. The body also processes starches and fats less efficiently, so it stores more fat.

That means many women gain weight and lose muscle even when they eat and exercise the same way they always have, Dr. Lysa Charles, an orthopedic surgeon with Kaiser Permanente in Maryland, explained in an article for the health system.

Weight gain isn’t inevitable, but it’s common. Postmenopausal women are nearly five times more likely than premenopausal women to gain weight around the belly, Charles noted.

That extra weight can raise the risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer and osteoporosis.

What Exercise Can And Can’t Do

Exercise isn’t a fix for every menopause symptom. Working out probably won’t make hot flashes, vaginal dryness or memory lapses go away, Charles said. But it can help women sleep better, feel better about themselves and feel less burdened by stress and anxiety.

“Exercise helps to manage mood changes by releasing endorphins, the feel-good hormones,” said Patricia Greaves, a fitness and nutrition coach and founder of StrongHer Personal Training.

“Exercise can also improve self-confidence," she added. "Achieving weight loss, increasing your strength or even training to run a 5K can be a huge self-esteem booster.”

The Best Types Of Exercise During Menopause

The most helpful approach mixes strength training, flexibility and cardio, rather than relying on just one type of workout.

“Weight-bearing exercise [such as walking or strength training] is crucial during menopause to prevent loss of bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis due to decreasing estrogen levels,” Greaves said.

Charles offered some tips for how to put the pieces together:

Build strength. Strength training helps your body burn more calories at rest and keeps bones strong. You don’t need heavy weights. Start with a weight you can lift five times easily but 10 times only with effort, and go up a few pounds once 10 feels easy.

“I love resistance bands because they are easy to travel with,” Charles wrote.

Get your heart pumping. Aim for cardio at least three days a week, such as brisk walking, jogging or the elliptical. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate activity weekly.

For an extra boost, add short bursts of faster walking or a steeper incline, an approach called high-intensity interval training (HIIT), for about 30 minutes a couple of times a week.

Practice balance. Weaker bones and poorer balance increase the risk of falls and hip fractures with age. Yoga and tai chi can help, Charles said.

Anyone with serious balance problems or dizziness should talk with a doctor first, since physical therapy may be a better starting point.

Protect your joints. Knee and hip arthritis become more common after menopause. Walking, cycling and swimming are gentle options. Avoid jumping and twisting, and try a recumbent bike if your back bothers you.

Getting Started And Sticking With It

“Start simple by simply walking more,” Greaves advised. “Get a fitness tracker and make goals to increase your daily steps.

"For a strength training workout, consider watching workout videos for women in midlife, or if you prefer one-to-one support, look for a personal trainer who can help you achieve specific fitness goals,” she added. “You can also join local fitness classes at the gym, community center or specialized fitness centers for Pilates or yoga.”

Everyday activity counts too. Yard work, housework and an after-dinner stroll all add up.

For women who haven’t been active in a while, patience pays off. A couple of workouts a week is a reasonable starting point, with longer or more frequent sessions added gradually, Charles said. Small, achievable goals beat ambitious ones that lead to burnout.

Variety helps keep boredom at bay, and so does company.

Plans to meet a friend for a walk or a weekend class are harder to cancel than a solo workout. Some people find motivation in a bit of competition, while others like watching their step count climb.

More information

The University of Rochester Medicine has more about menopause and exercise.

SOURCES: Interview with Patricia Greaves, 2023; Kaiser Permanente, Jan. 17, 2023; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dec. 4, 2025