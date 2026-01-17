What You Can Do To Prevent Chronic Kidney Disease

Key TakeawaysMore than 1 in 7 Americans have chronic kidney diseaseIt often goes undiagnosed until it has reached an advanced stageDiet, exercise and regular checkups can head off damage .SATURDAY, Jan. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) — More than 14% of U.S. adults have some level of chronic kidney disease — and most have no idea."People with chronic kidney disease generally have no symptoms until they’re very near kidney failure," said kidney-health researcher Dr. Michael Shlipak of the University of California, San Francisco. Chronic kidney disease — or CKD, for short — is incurable, but recognizing and treating it early on can slow it down or prevent it from getting worse. When the kidneys are unable to filter blood properly, it increases a person’s risk for heart problems, anemia, bone disease, nerve damage and even kidney failure.Knowing whether you are at risk or may already have CKD is a must, according to the National Institutes of Health.In the latest edition of NIH News in Health, Shlipak and other kidney specialists spell out what you need to know.Be aware that genetics and a family history of kidney disease put you at increased risk, they point out. Heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes are the most common causes of CKD, so early diagnosis and treatment of these health conditions is a must. Obesity, infections and cancer also add to the risk. Taking too many nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) for too long can also be harmful."When the kidneys aren’t working well, every cell and every organ in the body can be affected," said Dr. Jonathan Himmelfarb, a kidney specialist at Mount Sinai in New York City.That’s because your kidneys are hard-working. They filter about 150 quarts of blood every day, which then go to every part of your body.With CKD, the kidneys are unable to do their job effectively.People with CKD may notice swelling in their legs, feet, ankles, hands or face. As their disease progresses, they may become tired, lose their appetite or develop nausea. Some lose weight, develop muscle cramps or chest pain, become short of breath and even have trouble concentrating. Eventually, kidney problems may also damage the heart."Advanced kidney disease just wears down the body, particularly the heart and brain," Shlipak told News in Health.If you are at risk, consider getting tested before you have symptoms. Blood and urine tests help doctors assess the health of your kidneys.If you are diagnosed with CKD, you’ll likely be told to make some changes in what you eat.Avoiding foods and drinks that are high in sodium, potassium and phosphorus are among the usual recommendations. People with more advanced kidney disease may also be told to avoid too much protein. The doctor is also apt to suggest avoiding heavily processed foods.The specific dietary advice you receive will depend on your lab test results, other health conditions you may have and how far your kidney disease has progressed, said Dr. Meryl Waldman, who studies nutrition and kidney health at NIH."Patients with CKD can feel like they’re at the mercy of their illness," she said. "But dietary management can flip that script and help you become an active participant in your own health."You’ll also likely be urged to exercise more, avoid tobacco and alcohol and take steps to keep your stress in check. More exercise also is a frequent prescription.Your doctor will probably prescribe medication, as well.If your kidneys stop working over time, you may need dialysis, a treatment in which a machine is used to cleanse the blood several times a week. Some patients may qualify for an organ transplant.If you’d like to be proactive, have a conversation with your doctor. News in Health recommends asking these questions:How often should I have kidney-function tests?Are my blood sugar and blood pressure numbers where they should be?Are changes to any of my medicines or doses needed?How can I keep my kidney disease from progressing?Do I need to change my diet?Should I see a kidney specialist (nephrologist)?What other health problems may I face if I have kidney disease?More informationThere’s more about slowing kidney disease at the American Association of Kidney PatientsSOURCE: NIH News in Health, January 2026.What This Means For YouYour kidneys have a big job to do, so taking care of them with diet, exercise, medication and regular doctor visits is a must..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter