Short-Term Versus Chronic Stress: How Each One Affects Your Body

FRIDAY, Nov. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Figuring out how stress affects your body can be a challenge because the answer depends on how stressed you are and for how long.

Plenty of Americans have reason to ask. In the American Psychological Association’s (APA) annual Stress in America survey, more than 1 in 5 U.S. adults rated their stress at 8 or higher on a 10-point scale. On average, people rated their own stress at 5.2, well above the 4.4 they considered normal.

Many have stopped expecting relief. About 72% of the more than 3,100 adults polled this summer said they have come to accept stress as a fixed part of life.

That stress doesn’t stay in people’s heads, either. In all, 6 in 10 said it affected their sleep, and more than half said it took a toll on their physical health, focus or emotional well-being.

Part of what makes stress tricky is that its effects shift with intensity. Research shows that low-to-moderate stress levels may actually improve your ability to learn and apply knowledge. High stress levels, on the other hand, can negatively impact your working memory.

Likewise, short-term stress can impact your body differently than long-term stress.

So, how does stress affect the body when it’s momentary versus chronic? Here, experts break down the most common physical, mental and emotional outcomes for both and offer tips on managing stress to help prevent long-term health issues.

Short-Term Stress Effects

Psychologist Susan Albers-Bowling noted that daily stressors such as forgetting to pay a bill or missing the bus to work tend to cause short-term, low-to-moderate stress on the body.

“What happens in the body is that our muscles begin to tense, our heart begins to beat faster and more oxygen goes to our lungs, this is to help prepare for the stressor,” she said in a Cleveland Clinic article. “The good news is that often, stressors are minor. After the stressor passes, our body goes back to its normal resting state.”

Dr. Suchita Shah, a general practitioner and public health specialist, explained in an article that short-term stress may also be “acute” if the stressor involves an unexpected crisis, such as a car accident. For these situations, your stress response usually lasts about two to three days.

On top of the same physical symptoms that come with everyday stress, short-term intense stress may cause:

Headaches

Chest pain or difficulty breathing

Abdominal pain or nausea

Fatigue and sleep issues

Anxiety, irritability and moodiness

Trouble concentrating

Feelings of detachment or wanting to isolate

Long-Term Stress Effects

“Chronic stressors are things like financial issues and conflicts with family members,” said Albers-Bowling.

She noted that with long-term stress, “your body gets stuck in overdrive in that fight-or-flight response, and it can’t settle back down. So, your body becomes flooded with cortisol continuously. This causes inflammation, and it’s the inflammation that makes you vulnerable to chronic disease.”

Yale Medicine notes that long-term stress may increase your risk of developing:

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Stroke

Type 2 diabetes

Obesity

Metabolic syndrome

Arthritis

Depression

Anxiety disorders

Addictions, including drugs, alcohol, gambling or food

Harvard Health notes that chronic stress can also elevate your risk for developing several different types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. It does this in part by lowering activity levels in brain regions that handle high-level thinking tasks.

Managing Overall Stress

Keeping your stress in check helps ensure it doesn’t become a long-term issue that impacts your health. The good news is that several research-backed methods can help you manage it.

1. Take a dip in nature.

Research shows that parks, rivers and lakes can be great stress relievers. In fact, the Yale School of the Environment notes that several studies have shown nature’s ability to lower stress levels and boost psychological health.

One of these studies included nearly 20,000 participants, and it showed that spending at least 120 minutes a week in nature boosted people’s sense of good health and well-being.

“Two hours a week is hopefully a realistic target for many people, especially given that it can be spread over an entire week to get the benefit,” lead author Mathew White said after the study was published.

2. Eat the right foods.

Eating a “rainbow of fruits and vegetables,” reducing sugar intake and avoiding alcohol are great ways to reduce your stress, the APA says.

3. Log off social (and traditional) media.

Like with sugar and alcohol, the APA recommends a “dietary restriction” of media. This can help reduce the psychological impact of processing so many stories, which can trigger the stress response.

4. Lean on the people around you.

Stress can make it tempting to pull back from others. Nearly half of U.S. adults (47%) in this year’s APA survey said they’d stepped away from at least one kind of social activity over the past year because of stress, such as skipping get-togethers or dropping hobbies they once enjoyed.

But those connections are part of what helps you cope. The APA suggests investing in relationships with people who are supportive and trustworthy, whether it’s friends, family or a community group, so you have someone to turn to when things get hard.

5. Know when to ask for help.

“If you’re having trouble getting to work, or you have changes in your sleep patterns or your appetite, these are some indications that your stress level may be out of control,” Albers-Bowling explained.

Your doctor or a licensed mental health professional, such as a psychologist, can work with you on a stress-reduction plan that may include medication, stress-management techniques and counseling.

More information

The National Institute of Mental Health has more on managing stress.

SOURCES: American Psychological Association, October 2026; Cleveland Clinic, Feb. 8, 2023; Yale Medicine, 2026; Harvard Health Publishing, Feb. 15, 2021; Yale School of the Environment, Jan. 9, 2020; Patient, July 14, 2022