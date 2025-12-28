Five New Year's Resolutions to Help You Breathe Easier

SUNDAY, Dec. 28, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Making resolutions for the new year?Keep in mind that small ones can make a big difference if you have allergies or asthma."Simple lifestyle adjustments and preventative care can make a meaningful difference for people managing these conditions," said allergist Dr. Cherie Zachary, president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI). "Starting the year with a plan tailored to your needs is a powerful first step toward better health."She outlined five resolutions that could make a difference in 2026.Check in with your allergist: A regular visit will help ensure your medications are working as intended and your treatment plan is up to date. If your symptoms or your health insurance have changed, some tweaks may be called for.Make healthy eating and hydration a priority: A balanced diet that avoids known food allergens is essential. Remember, too, that staying well-hydrated is beneficial for those with allergies or eczema. Make use of moisturizers during the winter months.Take steps to reduce stress and anxiety: Meditation, deep-breathing exercises and leisure activities you enjoy will help balance your immune system and keep allergy and asthma flare-ups at bay. Make these a part of your daily routine.Stay on top of preventative care and vaccination: Infections like influenza, COVID-19 and RSV can be dangerous for folks with compromised immune systems or asthma. To help protect your lungs, make sure you have recommended vaccines and boosters.Be active: Regular physical activity supports your lungs and heart, but folks with asthma should consider workouts suited to their condition. A pre-exercise inhaler and breathing exercises, such as those practiced in yoga, may be helpful.The takeaway: "Allergies and asthma don’t have to hold you back," Zachary said.More informationLearn more about treating allergies at the Mayo Clinic.SOURCE: American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, news release, Dec. 16, 2025 .What This Means For YouPlan ahead for an allergy- and asthma-free new year. .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter