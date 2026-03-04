Exercise Boosts Quality of Life During Breast Cancer Chemotherapy

Key TakeawaysWomen who stay active during chemotherapy report benefits in their mental, physical and emotional healthResearch shows that aerobic exercise and weight training are equally effective at boosting a patient's overall well-beingMovement is now viewed as a vital part of active cancer care rather than just a post-treatment recovery tool.WEDNESDAY, March 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Extreme fatigue, muscle loss and psychological stress are well-known side effects of the chemotherapy that saves the lives of breast-cancer patients. But should patients exercise during active phases of their treatment?A new study provides additional evidence that movement may be one of the best ways to combat these challenges and improve quality of life during treatment.Researchers at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center reviewed 21 studies involving 3,000 women who were receiving chemotherapy for breast cancer. Their findings — published recently in The Lancet Healthy Longevity — offer evidence that exercising during the active phase of chemo helps patients feel better physically and mentally, when the body is under stress.By staying active, patients may actually protect their bodies from some of the harshest impacts of their medication cycles.“Chemotherapy places stress on every system in the body,” said lead author LaShae Rolle, a predoctoral fellow at Sylvester. “Quality of life becomes a central outcome during treatment, not something to consider only after it ends.”Across the studies, women prescribed structured exercise programs during treatment had significant gains in quality of life compared with those having standard care alone. The benefits included boosts in physical, emotional and mental health. All types of exercise — aerobic, strength training and combined aerobic-strength training — were beneficial, the study showed.This flexibility allows patients to choose activities that match their fluctuating energy levels during different points in their treatment cycle.Researchers noted that exercise during treatment can reduce fatigue, improve physical functioning, support mental health and emotional well-being, and help patients keep their independence.Experts emphasize that this is not about running marathons or pushing to the point of total exhaustion. Instead, it is about finding a sustainable way to keep the body moving.“Exercise during treatment shouldn’t feel rigid or intimidating,” explained co-author Tracy Crane, director of lifestyle medicine at Sylvester. The most important factor, she noted, is that the activity is safe, realistic and tailored to the individual."These findings are consistent with American Society of Clinical Oncology recommendations," the authors wrote. "Clinicians should consider recommending both aerobic exercise and combined aerobic–strength exercise.”More informationThe National Cancer Institute provides detailed guides on physical activity and its role in cancer prevention and recovery.SOURCES: University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, news release, Feb. 25, 2026; The Lancet Healthy Longevity, Feb. 25, 2026 .What This Means For YouIf you or a loved one is beginning chemotherapy, talk to your oncology team about incorporating activity into your routine to manage fatigue and improve your mood..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter