Walking Eases Fatigue Among Colon Cancer Patients

THURSDAY, Jan. 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Regular physical activity — especially walking — can significantly reduce fatigue among people with colon cancer, a new study says.Fatigue scores improved significantly within a couple of years if colon cancer patients adopted an exercise regimen, according to findings slated for presentation Saturday at an American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in San Francisco.In particular, those who reported walking for exercise six to 12 months after their diagnoses saw the most benefit, with less fatigue and overall higher quality of life, researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles found."Fatigue is one of the most common struggles that cancer survivors face," said Dr. Joel Saltzman, vice chair of regional oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, who reviewed the findings."This longitudinal study provides clear evidence that increased levels of physical activity in colon cancer survivors with early-stage disease can lead to improved quality of life," he said in a news release.For the new study, researchers analyzed data on more than 1,700 patients enrolled in an international study of colon cancer treatment. The average age of participants was 67, and about half (48%) were female.Participants' physical activity levels were assessed at the time of their diagnosis, and at six months, one year and two years later.Moderate activities included brisk walking and vacuuming, while vigorous activities included running, cycling and other high-energy options, researchers said.People with colon cancer that hadn't spread to other parts of their bodies experienced less fatigue if they adopted a walking regimen, results showed.Those with cancer that had spread elsewhere also showed reductions in fatigue, but their improvements were not statistically significant, researchers said.The study also showed that a person's physical activity levels at the time of their diagnosis did not reliably predict whether they'd suffer from long-term fatigue.This suggests that people might have a critical window following colon cancer treatment in which adopting an exercise plan could reduce fatigue and other symptoms long-term, researchers said.The team next plans to explore the biological ways in which physical activity might reduce fatigue among cancer patients.Dr. Louisa Liu of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is to present the findings.Research presented at meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.More informationThe American Cancer Society has more on physical activity when you have cancer.SOURCE: American Society of Clinical Oncology, news release, Jan. 5, 2026