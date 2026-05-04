'Fitspirational' Posts Can Be More Harmful Than Motivational, Review Concludes

Key Takeaways'Fitspirational' posts do more harm than good, a new review saysThe posts are meant to encourage healthy diet and exercise habitsIdealized portrayals can result in poor self-image and more negative emotions.MONDAY, May 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Social media is filled with posts about exercising and clean eating that are meant to inspire folks and encourage healthier habits.But these "fitspirational” posts can do more harm than good with their depictions of idealized, toned bodies, a new evidence review says.The motivational posts frequently led to unrealistic comparisons, poorer body image, more negative emotions, and potentially unhealthy dieting and exercise practices, researchers reported today in the journal Health Communication.“Fitspiration content is often framed as positive and health-focused, but our findings suggest it may be more harmful than beneficial for some young adults,” lead researcher Valerie Gruest said in a news release. She’s a doctoral student at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.“Even brief exposure can trigger harmful comparisons and reinforce unrealistic body standards, which may undermine self-esteem and encourage more extreme or unsustainable approaches to diet and exercise,” said Gruest, who competed for Guatemala as a swimmer at the 2016 Summer Olympics.Nearly 100 million posts use hashtags like #fitspiration and #fitspo, drawing billions of views across platforms like Instagram and TikTok, researchers said in background notes. Many young adults are exposed frequently to this content, intentionally or not.“I’ve been fascinated by fitspiration content since my time as an athlete, where it was often held up in elite training environments as the ideal,” Gruest said. “But even then, I knew those body standards didn’t reflect the reality of training for performance, especially when following a balanced, sustainable diet, even while training for multiple hours a day.”For the new study, researchers analyzed data from 26 previous studies involving more than 6,100 people 18 to 33 across seven countries. In these studies, people were typically shown 10 to 100 fitspiration images, and their behavioral and psychological responses were compared against those from non-fitspo content.“While I expected some negative effects, I was struck by just how strong and consistent they were,” Gruest said. “The findings show a pretty concerning pattern, as this kind of exposure can harm both psychological well-being and health behaviors, which makes it all the more important that we keep examining its impact.”These results show how unintended consequences can occur from even well-meaning social media content, senior researcher Nathan Walter, an associate professor at Northwestern University, said in a news release.“This research adds to the growing conversation about the impact of social media on young people’s health and emotional well-being, and the role of emotion and affect in social influence,” Walter said.“Unlike traditional media, fitspiration delivers a constant stream of highly curated and idealized images, meaning young adults are likely to be repeatedly exposed to this content in their everyday lives,” Walter said. “As its popularity grows, understanding the effects of this ongoing exposure will be key to supporting healthier engagement in the future.”More informationHarvard Medical School has more on fitspirational posts.SOURCES: Taylor & Francis Group, news release, May 4, 2026; Health Communication, May 4, 2026 .What This Means For YouYoung adults should take fitspirational posts with a grain of salt, as they usually portray idealized body types, diet patterns and exercise programs..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter