Just 90 Minutes Of Strength Training A Week Linked To Longer Life

Key TakeawaysModerate strength training is linked to longer lifeAdults who performed 90 to 119 minutes of strength training per week had a 13% lower risk of premature deathThe same amount of weekly resistance exercise was associated with a lower risk of death from heart disease and brain diseases.WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) — A few sessions in the weight room each week could do more than build muscle — they may help you live longer.While the evidence linking aerobic exercise to longevity is extensive, little is known about the effects of strength training.In a study recently published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers followed more than 147,000 adults for up to 30 years, tracking how much time they spent doing strength training and aerobic exercise.Strength training ranged from lifting weights to exercises like push-ups, squats and lunges.People who did 90 to 119 minutes of strength training each week had a 13% lower risk of premature death from any cause, according to the results. That amount of weekly strength training was also linked to a 19% lower risk of dying from heart disease and a 27% lower risk of dying from neurological or brain diseases.For cancer deaths, a reduced risk was observed only at lower levels of resistance training, up to 59 minutes per week.Combining strength training with aerobic activities — such as walking, cycling or swimming — was associated with even greater longevity benefits than strength training alone.The authors said these findings "support current recommendations encouraging both types of activity to maximize longevity benefits."More informationThe AARP has more on strength training and longevity.SOURCE: HealthDay TV, June 3, 2026 .What This Means For YouRegular strength training — especially when paired with aerobic exercise — can significantly reduce the risk of premature death and help promote a longer, healthier life..Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter