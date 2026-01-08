Nutrition

New U.S. Diet Guidelines Push Whole Foods, Meat and Dairy

Red meat, dairy, fruits and vegetables appear at the top of the new food pyramid
healthy and diet food (cereals, seeds, fish, vegetables and fruits)
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
News
Government
Dieting
Food and Nutrition

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com