Top HHS Officials Out as White House Shores up Midterm Election Strategy

Key TakeawaysA shakeup is underway at the U.S. Department of Health and Human ServicesIt appears related to the upcoming midterm electionsDeputy HHS Secretary Jim O'Neill is on his way out.FRIDAY, Feb. 13, 2025 (HealthDay News) — U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s second-in-command is apparently on his way out as part of a restructuring ahead of midterm elections, CNN reported.Deputy Secretary Jim O'Neill is expected to leave soon, after struggling to find his fit within the department. Since late August, he also served as interim leader of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).CNN noted that he had touted Kennedy's anti-vaccine messaging and concerns about Medicaid fraud and praised the nation's departure from the World Health Organization (WHO).O'Neill was, however, considered a shaky public communicator by Trump administration insiders, and he had apparently struggled to fit in at the department.Joining him on the way out, according to CNN, is general counsel Mike Stuart.O'Neill, who was named acting director of the CDC after the ouster of Susan Monarez, had no formal public health or medical background. Former agency leaders told CNN he seldom visited the CDC.O'Neill's imminent departure dovetails with a broader shakeup in HHS designed to improve public messaging and refocus the department's policy priorities.The White House did not respond to requests for comment from CNN. Politico first reported the planned moves.Health care is expected to be a key element of the White House's midterm election strategy, CNN said.As part of that mission, four staffers who are highly regarded by key Trump aides have received new roles in recent weeks.They include Medicare head Chris Klomp, who will be the new chief counselor at HHS. He is expected to run daily HHS operations and serve as de facto chief of staff, CNN said.More informationRead a semiannual report to Congress on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from the inspector general.SOURCE: CNN, Feb. 13, 2025.What This Means For YouStaff changes at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are apparently part of the White House's 2026 campaign strategy.