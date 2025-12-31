Veterans Affairs Chief on Harassment: 'Behavior is Either Acceptable or It is Not'

Key TakeawaysThe Head of Veterans Affairs is urging people to report sexual harassment or assaultAn email to vets and beneficiaries spells out specifics for responding to unwanted behaviorThe '4D's' are key: Direct, distract, delegate and document.WEDNESDAY, Dec. 31, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is drafting vets and survivors, caregivers and health workers, as well as visitors to VA centers nationwide in a war on sexual harassment and assault."There is no wrong door for reporting harassment or sexual assault," VA Secretary Douglas Collins wrote Dec. 29 in an email to vets and beneficiaries. "If you or someone you know has been harassed or sexually assaulted at a VA facility, we ask that you tell a VA staff member you trust," he added, be it a patient advocate, health care provider or the VA Police.Collins pointed out in the email that reporting not only helps support victims but also helps prevent future incidents at VA medical facilities, offices and cemeteries."There is no 'in-between' behavior," the VA emphasized in a pamphlet attached to the email. "Behavior is either acceptable or it is not."The pamphlet spells out what’s not OK.Harassment: Bullying and cyberbullying, stalking, mocking, rumor-mongering and telling offensive jokes. Sexual harassment: Cat calls, crude gestures, sexually-oriented jokes, requesting sexual favors and making rude or unwelcome comments or advances.Sexual assault: Unwelcome sexual touching, groping, rape or sexual exploitation.Instead, the pamphlet urges, honor differences with dignity; protect healthy boundaries; be kind and courteous; respect others, and get involved and speak up if you see unacceptable behavior."Knowing how to address harmful behaviors can create a safer, more respectful environment for everyone," the pamphlet says, offering a strategy called the "4Ds" to confront inappropriate behavior.Direct: Directly address the harassment (if comfortable and safe).Distract: Divert attention (change the subject).Delegate: Find a third party to help.Document: Write down the 4Ws of the incident — who, what, when and where.More informationThe Equality and Human Rights Commission has more about preventing sexual harassment.SOURCE: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, December 2025.What This Means For YouIf you have experienced harassment or sexual assault at a VA facility and have left it, call 800-698-2411 and select option 9. .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter