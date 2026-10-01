Wall Sits Just Once a Week Help Maintain Lower Blood Pressure

Isometric exercises like wall sits may help lower your blood pressure. And just one session a week could help you maintain those healthier numbers.Researchers studied 100 adults with an average age of 37 who had normal to high-normal blood pressure. 80 were assigned to do wall sits three times a week.After four weeks, their systolic blood pressure – the top number -- had dropped by an average of about 9.5 points compared with the control group.For the next month, participants either kept the same schedule, cut back or stopped.Cutting back to once a week still left systolic pressure about 6.6 points lower than at the start. But three sessions a week delivered a much bigger benefit – down nearly 14 points.When participants stopped exercising, the improvements reversed.The researchers say, “Even minimal engagement can help maintain significant benefits...” making it a practical option for people with limited time.They say isometric exercise may help blood vessels relax so blood flows more easily. Longer studies are now needed.Source: BMJ Open Sport & Exercise MedicineAuthor Affiliations: Canterbury Christ Church University, St Mary’s University Twickenham, University College London, Keele University .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter