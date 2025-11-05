5,000 Steps a Day May Help Slow Alzheimer’s Changes in the Brain

What if something as simple as a daily walk could help slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease?A new study finds taking just over 5,000 steps a day may slow the buildup of tau protein in the brain… one of the key hallmarks of Alzheimer’s, along with amyloid plaques.These proteins spread as the disease progresses, leading to memory loss and cognitive decline.Researchers followed nearly 300 adults, ages 50 to 90, who were diagnosed with preclinical Alzheimer’s disease… an early stage where brain changes are present, but there are no noticeable cognitive symptoms or functional impairments. The participants wore pedometers, had brain scans to measure tau and amyloid levels, and took yearly memory tests.The results showed that people who walked more—about 5,000 to 7,500 steps a day—experienced slower tau buildup and less cognitive decline over time.Even those who averaged around 3,000 steps daily showed some benefit.The authors say this step range could be an achievable goal for older adults at risk and with the rise of smartwatches and fitness trackers, it’s easier than ever to keep count.Source: Nature MedicineAuthor Affiliations: Mass General Brigham, Harvard Medical School, Sunnybrook Research Institute, University of Toronto, Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, University of Melbourne .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter