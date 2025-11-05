Neurology

5,000 Steps a Day May Help Slow Alzheimer’s Changes in the Brain

In a new study, people with preclinical Alzheimer’s disease who took 5,000–7,500 steps a day experienced slower tau buildup and less cognitive decline over time.
Exercise
Dementia
Memory Problems
Physical Activity
Alzheimer's disease
Brain Health

