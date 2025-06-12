Neurology

Biking in Mid-Life May Lower the Risk for Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease

A new study finds active transportation modes like biking may help lower the risk of dementia and protect a part of the brain linked to memory.
Exercise
Dementia
Memory Problems
Cycling Exercise
Physical Activity
Alzheimer's disease
Brain Health
Transportation

