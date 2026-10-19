Neurology

Low Daily Step Counts Linked to Dementia, Parkinson's and Stroke

A study of more than 22,000 adults found that taking fewer than 5,000 steps a day was associated with higher rates of dementia, Parkinson’s disease and stroke.
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Parkinson's
Exercise
Stroke
Dementia
Walking Exercise
Physical Activity
Brain Health
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