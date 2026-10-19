Low Daily Step Counts Linked to Dementia, Parkinson's and Stroke

Your fitness tracker may reveal more than your daily step count. It could also offer clues about your future brain health.Researchers analyzed a year’s worth of Fitbit data from more than 22,000 adults ages 40 and older, then checked their medical records for another five years.The results: rates of dementia, Parkinson's disease and stroke were 80 percent higher among people averaging fewer than 5,000 steps a day, compared with those averaging more than 12,000.The least-active group also had higher rates of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and depression — conditions researchers say may help explain some of the difference.As the lead author puts it, “The takeaway is that how much you move over a year may offer a window into your overall brain-and-body health.”The good news? Even people averaging around 8,000 steps a day had lower rates of neurological disease.More studies are needed to confirm the link. But researchers say consistently low step counts should prompt an overall health check, not fears about your brain.Source: American Neurological Association, 151st Annual MeetingAuthor Affiliations: Florida Atlantic University.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter