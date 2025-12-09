ASH: Lifestyle Intervention Feasible During Chemo for Lymphoma

TUESDAY, Dec. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- A lifestyle intervention is feasible for patients with lymphoma undergoing chemotherapy, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology, held from Dec. 6 to 9 in Orlando, Florida.Melissa Lopez-Pentecost, Ph.D., from the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami, and colleagues reported interim results from the Lifestyle Intervention of Food and Exercise for Lymphoma Survivors (LIFE-L) trial involving adults with newly diagnosed Hodgkin or non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Participants were randomly assigned to a Mediterranean diet and a home-based strength and aerobic exercise intervention, consisting of individualized weekly remote coaching sessions with a dietitian and exercise physiologist throughout chemotherapy, or a wait-list control group (44 and 28 patients, respectively).The researchers found that the enrollment rate of eligible patients was high (81 percent), and there was high intervention adherence, with attendance rates of 86 and 81 percent for diet sessions and exercise sessions, respectively, demonstrating feasibility. Compared with the control group, participants in the intervention group reported lower rates of moderate-to-very severe symptoms, including anxiety, depression, pain, fatigue, and constipation at the postintervention time point. A similar proportion of patients in each group reported moderate-to-severe shortness of breath. The intervention group had higher handgrip strength, higher Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB) scores, and higher SPPB gait scores compared with the control group."Our goal with LIFE-L is to show that lifestyle interventions aren't just for prevention or posttreatment -- they can make a real difference during treatment," co-lead author Tracey Crane, Ph.D., also from the the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.AbstractMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter