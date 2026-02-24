Physical Activity May Reduce Risk for Death From Cancer

TUESDAY, Feb. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) may lower the risk for cancer mortality among cancer survivors, according to a study published online Feb. 17 in JAMA Network Open.Erika Rees-Punia, Ph.D., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues examined whether engagement in physical activity after a cancer diagnosis is associated with longer survival. The analysis included pooled data from 17,141 individuals with a history of bladder, endometrial, kidney, lung, oral, ovarian, or rectal cancer.The researchers found that engagement in low amounts of MVPA (>0 to <7.5 versus 0 MET-hours/week) was associated with a lower risk for cancer mortality among survivors who had been diagnosed with bladder (hazard ratio [HR], 0.67), endometrial (HR, 0.62), and lung cancer (HR, 0.56). A lower risk for cancer mortality was seen when doubling the recommended MVPA guideline or more (>15 versus 0 MET-hours/week) for survivors of oral (HR, 0.39 for >22.5 to 30.0 MET-hours/week) and rectal cancer (HR, 0.57 for >15.0 to 22.5 MET-hours/week). Even if they were inactive before their diagnosis, lung (HR, 0.58) and rectal (HR, 0.51) cancer survivors who met guidelines after diagnosis had a lower risk for cancer mortality versus those who were inactive before and after their diagnosis."Findings suggest that it is important for health care professionals to promote physical activity for longevity and overall health among people living with and beyond cancer," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter