Cancer

Physical Activity May Reduce Risk for Death From Cancer

Findings seen among cancer survivors, even if they were inactive prior to their cancer diagnosis
fitness senior exercise
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Survival
Cancer
Longevity
Physical Activity

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com