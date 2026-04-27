Some Improvement Seen in Cognitive Function With Exercise, Ibuprofen in Cancer

MONDAY, April 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with cancer receiving chemotherapy, an exercise intervention and low-dose ibuprofen improved some domains of cognitive function, according to a study published online April 20 in Cancer.Michelle C. Janelsins, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the University of Rochester in New York, and colleagues randomly assigned 86 adult participants with cancer receiving chemotherapy and reporting cognitive problems to one of four study arms for six weeks: Exercise for Cancer Patients (EXCAP)-ibuprofen, EXCAP-placebo, ibuprofen only, and placebo only. EXCAP is a home-based, low- to moderate-intensity progressive walking and resistance exercise prescription.The researchers found that compared with the placebo group, participants in the EXCAP-placebo group had significantly better attention performance on the Trail Making Test (–21.57 seconds). Greater improvements were seen for the ibuprofen-only group versus the placebo group (difference of –11.27 seconds). Improvements on the Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Cognitive Function (FACT-Cog) "comments from others" subscale were exhibited by participants in both the EXCAP-ibuprofen and EXCAP-placebo groups compared with the placebo group. Participants in the EXCAP-placebo group had a significant improvement on Rapid Visual Processing mean latency compared with the placebo group; those receiving ibuprofen had an improvement compared with those receiving placebo, which was attributed to a trend after adjustment for reading score. Compared with those not receiving ibuprofen, the ibuprofen group performed less well on the Hopkins Verbal Learning Test‐Revised delayed."We are encouraged by the findings of this trial that suggest possible benefits of both interventions for some cognitive domains. Clearly, we saw a more pronounced effect with exercise, which is notable considering the multiple health benefits of exercise for cancer survivors," Janelsins said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter