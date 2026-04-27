Cancer

Some Improvement Seen in Cognitive Function With Exercise, Ibuprofen in Cancer

Improvements in some domains of cognitive function seen for patients with cancer receiving chemotherapy reporting cognitive problems
woman laptop cognition
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cancer
Exercise
Walking Exercise
Chemotherapy
NSAIDS
Cognitive Function
Physical Activity

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