Cancer

Teen Girls' Recreational Physical Activity Linked to Breast Tissue Composition, Oxidative Stress

Authors say the lack of physical activity plus rising breast cancer incidence in younger women is 'alarming'
teenage girl with tablet computer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Teens
Breast Cancer
Women's Health
Physical Activity
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com