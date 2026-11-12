Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: IV Iron Replacement Tied to Improved Exercise Capacity in HFpEF With Iron Deficiency

Improvement seen in multiple measures of exercise capacity for patients with HFpEF and iron deficiency
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Exercise
Anemia
Heart Failure
Physical Activity