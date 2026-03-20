Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Sedentary Behavior, Light-Intensity Exercise Predictive of Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy

Sedentary behavior, light-intensity physical activity strongest modifiable predictors of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy
pregnant blood pressure
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Pregnancy
High Blood Pressure
Exercise
Physical Activity
Preeclampsia
Sedentary Lifestyle

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