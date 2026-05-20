Cardiovascular Diseases

Meeting MVPA Guidelines Linked to Modest Reduction in CVD Risk

To achieve risk reduction of >30 percent, threefold to fourfold higher volumes needed across fitness levels
Healthy woman cardio with bicycle machine with her friend in the gym. Workout cardio exercise and muscle training concept.
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Exercise
Fitness
Physical Activity
Risk Factors
Cardiovascular
Cardiorespiratory
logo
www.healthday.com