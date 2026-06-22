Diabetes

Lifestyle Intervention in Prediabetes Yields Decline in Multimorbidity

Lifestyle intervention, but not metformin, linked to lower burden of multimorbidity over long-term follow-up
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prediabetes
Dieting
Physical Activity
Morbidity
metformin
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