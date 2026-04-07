Exercise and Fitness

Walking Is the Most Common Leisure-Time Physical Activity for U.S. Adults

However, one in four who say they walk still do not meet physical activity guidelines
Shot of a happy senior couple walking by the river with their dogs
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Exercise
Walking Exercise
Neighborhood
Physical Activity

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