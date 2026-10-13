Eye Care

Optogenetic Therapy Offers Hope for Patients With Inherited Blindness

Intravitreal administration of a ChrimsonR-expressing AAV vector targeting retinal ganglion cells + light-stimulating goggles was safe
eye retina vision
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Gene Therapy
Therapy & Procedures
Genetic Disorders
Blindness
Eye Health
Retina Damage
Rare Diseases
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