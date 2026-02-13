Mental Health

12-Week Intense Exercise Program Feasible, Effective for Panic Disorder

Panic Agoraphobia Scale score lower at 12 weeks in the brief intermittent intense exercise program versus relaxation training
exercise jump rope skipping
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Exercise
Relaxation Therapy
Panic Attacks

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com