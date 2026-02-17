Exercise Can Reduce Depression, Anxiety Symptoms

TUESDAY, Feb. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Exercise can reduce depression and anxiety symptoms, according to a study published online Feb. 10 in The British Journal of Sports Medicine.Neil Richard Munro, from James Cook University in Queensland, Australia, and colleagues conducted a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials to examine the effects of exercise on depression and anxiety across all population groups, including children and adults with both clinically diagnosed and subclinical symptoms. Sixty-three studies with 79,551 participants were included.The researchers found that exercise reduced depression and anxiety symptoms (standardized mean differences, –0.61 and –0.47, respectively); the most substantial impact on depression and anxiety symptoms was seen for aerobic exercise. By population group, the greatest benefits for depression were seen in adults aged 18 to 30 years and postnatal women. There was an association for greater reductions in depression with exercise in group and supervised settings. The strongest association with anxiety reduction was seen for exercise of shorter duration and at lower intensity."Exercise is an accessible and cost-effective treatment option for depression and anxiety, so these findings must be translated into clear, actionable guidelines for ensuring widespread adoption and long-term impact," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter