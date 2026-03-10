Neurology

Drop in Daytime Activity Patterns Precedes Disability Worsening in MS

Within-person reductions in daytime activity patterns, measured using accelerometry, also precede brain atrophy
cane walking stick
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Multiple Sclerosis
Physical Activity

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com