Neurology

Maintaining Physical Activity Tied to Better Quality of Life With Multiple Sclerosis

Findings seen for functional physical performance, including daily step count and six‑minute walk performance
walking
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Exercise
Multiple Sclerosis
Physical Activity
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