Neurology

Physical Activity Linked to Slower Cognitive, Motor Progression in Parkinson Disease

Recent physical activity remained associated with changes in MoCA and MDS-UPDRS-III scores after accounting for previous activity
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Parkinson's
Exercise
Cognitive Function
Physical Activity
Mobility
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