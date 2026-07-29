Pain Management

Swimming Program May Provide Short-Term Relief From Chronic Low Back Pain

Benefits seen by eight weeks, but not sustained at 52 weeks
smiling woman swimming with inflatable board in swimming pool
Phuttharak -- Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Backache
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Swimming Exercise
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