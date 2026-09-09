Pulmonology

Aerobic Training, Behavioral Interventions Both Clinically Improve Asthma Control

Findings seen among physically inactive adults with moderate-to-severe uncontrolled asthma
woman using asthma inhaler
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Asthma
Behavior
Exercise
Aerobics Exercise
Physical Activity
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