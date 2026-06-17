Weight Loss

ENDO: Significant Decrease in Physical Activity Seen After GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Initiation

Declines in step count and MVPA minutes were greater for men than women, those with musculoskeletal pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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