ENDO: Significant Decrease in Physical Activity Seen After GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Initiation

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with obesity initiating glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) medications have a significant decrease in their physical activity, according to a study presented at ENDO 2026, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, held from June 13 to 16 in Chicago.Sajana Maharjan, M.D., from HSHS Saint John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, and colleagues conducted a retrospective pre-post cohort study using the All of Us Research Program involving adults with obesity who were initiated on GLP-1 RA therapy and had Fitbit activity data before and after treatment. Overall, 753 (38.6 percent) of 1,950 patients prescribed GLP-1 RAs had sufficient Fitbit data for analysis.The researchers found that daily steps decreased significantly following GLP-1 RA initiation, from 5,047 ± 3,073 to 4,487 ± 3,133 steps/day, as did moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) minutes, from 27.9 ± 28.2 to 22.2 ± 23.3 minutes/day. Declines were greater for men than women and among patients with musculoskeletal pain versus those without. No significant difference was seen in activity changes by age group, morbid obesity status, stroke history, or heart failure status."While many assume that weight loss leads naturally to increased physical activity, our study suggests otherwise," Maharjan said in a statement. "The findings in our study reinforce that exercise cannot be optional for people taking these medications. People need targeted interventions that encourage physical activity alongside medication for obesity."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter