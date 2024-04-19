Can You Build Muscle in Old Age? Yes, and an Expert Has Tips

Can You Build Muscle in Old Age? Yes, and an Expert Has Tips

If you're in your 60s, 70s or even older, you might think your days of productively pumping iron are behind you.

That's just not true, said Dr. Adil Ahmed, an assistant professor in the Joseph Barnhart Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

1. Building and maintaining muscle is a great way to stay all-round healthy

Adobe Stock

"The protective effect of muscle and muscle mass has been well studied -- everything from the musculoskeletal system to orthopedics and even brain health," Ahmed said in a Baylor news release. "Building muscle in your body has been well shown to delay dementia and the effects of dementia and preserve cognitive function."

2. Maintaining muscle is the only thing proven to help aging bones stay dense and strong

Adobe Stock

"It's a very good protective long-term process," Ahmed said. 

3. If you're thinking of engaging into a late-life weight-lifting regimen, be sure to first consult with an expert 

Adobe Stock

Consult a personal trainer or a trusted friend who already understands the process.

4. Start first with controlled resistance training and then move to free weights, with an emphasis on building good (and safe) technique

Adobe Stock

"In my opinion, free weights are the best for muscle building because of the force you exert with your muscles," he said. "There's also a balance component that stabilizes the muscles and works your core."

5. Be sure to get evaluated by a doctor before commencing with any weight-training regimen in the senior years

Adobe Stock

However, with the proper guidance, weight training can even be healthy for folks battling chronic conditions of aging such as heart failure, Ahmed said, because it gets the heart pumping.

6. Source and more information

Adobe Stock

Source: Baylor College of Medicine, news release, March 20, 2024

For more information on exercise, check out these additional resources:

Here's How to Start a Walking Workout

How to Start Exercising: A Beginner's Guide to Getting Started

5 Great Cardio Workouts You Can Do at Home

5 Functional Strength Training Moves to Help Improve Your Overall Well-Being

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com