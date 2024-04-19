Can You Build Muscle in Old Age? Yes, and an Expert Has Tips

If you're in your 60s, 70s or even older, you might think your days of productively pumping iron are behind you.
That's just not true, said Dr. Adil Ahmed, an assistant professor in the Joseph Barnhart Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
"The protective effect of muscle and muscle mass has been well studied -- everything from the musculoskeletal system to orthopedics and even brain health," Ahmed said in a Baylor news release. "Building muscle in your body has been well shown to delay dementia and the effects of dementia and preserve cognitive function."
"It's a very good protective long-term process," Ahmed said.
Consult a personal trainer or a trusted friend who already understands the process.
"In my opinion, free weights are the best for muscle building because of the force you exert with your muscles," he said. "There's also a balance component that stabilizes the muscles and works your core."
However, with the proper guidance, weight training can even be healthy for folks battling chronic conditions of aging such as heart failure, Ahmed said, because it gets the heart pumping.
Source: Baylor College of Medicine, news release, March 20, 2024
