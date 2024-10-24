Vigorous Exercise Helps Control Hunger, Especially in Women, New Study Finds

Vigorous exercise may be the best way to keep those hunger pangs under control, especially for women. A small, new study finds intense, heart-pumping workouts help suppress ghrelin (gre-lin), the so-called hunger hormone.

Researchers asked eight men and six women to fast overnight and then complete a series of exercises at varying intensity levels. The participants also underwent blood tests and reported on their appetite.

The results showed vigorous-intensity exercise suppressed ghrelin levels more than moderate-intensity exercise, and participants felt less hunger after high-intensity workouts.

Moderate intensity either didn’t change ghrelin levels or led to a net increase, according to the researchers.

The results also showed the benefit of vigorous activity was more significant in women, but researchers say the impact of gender needs to be explored further.

The lead author says, “Exercise should be thought of as a ‘drug,’ where the ‘dose’ should be customized based on an individual’s personal goals.”

She says these findings suggest high-intensity exercise may be particularly useful as part of a weight loss program.

Source: Journal of the Endocrine Society

Author Affiliations: University of Virginia, University of Virginia Health System