Adjunct Exercise May Aid Depression Symptoms

THURSDAY, Jan. 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Exercise may reduce symptoms of depression, according to a review published online Jan. 7 in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews.Andrew J. Clegg, Ph.D., from University of Lancashire in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to determine the effectiveness of adjunct exercise in the treatment of depression in adults.Based on data from 57 randomized controlled trials (2,189 participants), the researchers found that when comparing exercise to no treatment or a control intervention, the pooled standardized mean difference (SMD) for depressive symptoms at the end of treatment was −0.67 (95 percent confidence interval [CI], −0.82 to −0.52; low-certainty evidence), showing that exercise may result in a reduction in depressive symptoms. Pooling data from 10 trials (414 participants) that compared exercise to psychological therapy, they found there is probably little to no difference in their effect on depressive symptoms at the end of treatment (SMD, 0.03; 95 percent CI, −0.16 to 0.23; moderate-certainty evidence). Results from four studies were similar at long-term follow-up (SMD, −0.11; 95 percent CI, −0.48 to 0.26; 114 participants; low-certainty evidence). For five trials (330 participants) comparing exercise to pharmacological treatment, findings showed little to no difference in their effect on depressive symptoms at the end of treatment (SMD, −0.11; 95 percent CI, −0.33 to 0.10; low-certainty evidence) and were very uncertain at long-term follow-up (SMD, −0.40; 95 percent CI, −0.80 to 0.00; one study, 58 participants)."Our findings suggest that exercise appears to be a safe and accessible option for helping to manage symptoms of depression," Clegg said in a statement. "This suggests that exercise works well for some people, but not for everyone, and finding approaches that individuals are willing and able to maintain is important."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).